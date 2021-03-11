Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Short Interest Down 99.0% in February

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the February 11th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VYYRF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

Get Voyageur Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.