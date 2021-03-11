Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Short Interest Down 99.0% in February

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the February 11th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VYYRF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.24.
About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals
Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.