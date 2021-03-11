NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,910 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 537.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,138,000 after buying an additional 1,425,038 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,601,529,000 after buying an additional 1,236,833 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in NIKE by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after purchasing an additional 571,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $134.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.86.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

