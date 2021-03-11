General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $175.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.