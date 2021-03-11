Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Yokogawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

Shares of YOKEY opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.52. Yokogawa Electric has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.