Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGEAF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. Diageo has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $43.07.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

