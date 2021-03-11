Barclays Boosts HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $38.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price increased by Barclays from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HFC. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Argus lowered HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $40.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

