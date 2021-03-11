Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G (fifth-generation) adoptions. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Further, 5G adoption beyond mobile is likely to spur demand for memory and storage, particularly in IoT (Internet of Things) devices and wireless infrastructure. Nonetheless, Micron’s near-term profitability is likely to hurt by its planned salary hikes and additional pre-qualification related expenses during the second half of fiscal 2021. Additionally, higher level of customer inventory in the cloud, graphics and enterprise market is a key threat. Further, soft server demand from several enterprise OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers is a concern.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MU. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $85.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Micron Technology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 60,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 41,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 466,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

