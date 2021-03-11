Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

UNVR stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.84, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $43,668,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

