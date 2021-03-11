First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 759 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie lifted their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $226.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $264.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

