First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Unum Group worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $505,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,040 shares of company stock worth $1,206,311 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

NYSE:UNM opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $30.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

