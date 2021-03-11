First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

