Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cigna (NYSE:CI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $242.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cigna’s stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. The company’s revenues have been increasing consistently since the last several years. Its acquisition of Express Scripts bodes well for the long haul. It divested its Group Life and Disability insurance business, which will reduce its debt level and streamline operations. Its expanding international business provides diversification. Operating profitability achieved by controlled medical care cost along with other operating costs is aiding the company’s bottom line. Higher membership is another boon. A strong capital position coupled with coupled with solid cash generation abilities leads to investment in business. However, higher leverage is a concern for the company. Rising operating expenses might dent the company’s margins too.”

Get Cigna alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.44.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $238.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.90. The company has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $242.16.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.