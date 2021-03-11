Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.65.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust stock opened at $101.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $103.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,319,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,600,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,717,000 after buying an additional 167,859 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.