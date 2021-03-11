Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%.

Shares of CERC stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.67. Cerecor has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,505,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,512,006. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

