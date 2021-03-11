Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%.

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

