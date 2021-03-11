Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%.
Shares of HGBL stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.
Heritage Global Company Profile
