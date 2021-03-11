Zacks: Analysts Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $931.84 Million

Analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to post $931.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $937.90 million and the lowest is $926.05 million. Garmin posted sales of $856.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $122.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,171 shares of company stock worth $2,112,004 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after acquiring an additional 788,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,181,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

