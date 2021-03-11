The Bank of East Asia, Limited Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the bank on Monday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of BKEAY stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

