The Bank of East Asia, Limited Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the bank on Monday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of BKEAY stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

