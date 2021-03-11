ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.97. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $747,180.00. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.