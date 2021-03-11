Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Drops By 92.5%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the February 11th total of 303,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 56,053 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126,364 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ USIG opened at $59.16 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23.

