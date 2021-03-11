SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 232.7% from the February 11th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of SPAR Group stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. SPAR Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 million, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.
