Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Up 1,575.0% in February

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 1,575.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TAIT stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 7.63. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.43% of Taitron Components worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

