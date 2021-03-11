RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 17,684 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,684 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Zynga by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Zynga by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Zynga by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Zynga stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -328.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $2,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,145,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,250.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $186,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,993,140 shares of company stock valued at $30,780,257 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

