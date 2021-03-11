Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 63,276 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 63,276 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,565,448.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,321 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 788,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $14,917,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

