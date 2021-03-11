UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Sells $1,853,400.00 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,065,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after buying an additional 264,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after buying an additional 246,587 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after buying an additional 147,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 152.4% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 233,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

