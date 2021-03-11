Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $619.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce sales of $619.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $640.20 million and the lowest is $599.00 million. Green Plains posted sales of $632.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 40.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 443,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 54,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Green Plains by 39.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 152,524 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

