Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of QAD worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,336 shares in the company, valued at $9,728,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

QAD stock opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. QAD Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $75.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

