Sei Investments Co. Buys New Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 79,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 956,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at $14,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 158.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 534,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 327,755 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

PG&E stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

