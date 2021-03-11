Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NYSE HIMS opened at $13.22 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

