Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRLN. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $14.28 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,572,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

