Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRLN. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.
Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $14.28 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20.
About Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.
