Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reissued their market perform rating on shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ontrak from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.40.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $522.48 million, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth $7,293,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth $286,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth $1,505,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.