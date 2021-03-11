Brokerages Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.28. TriNet Group reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $2,099,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,169.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $33,133.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $460,916.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,678 shares of company stock valued at $10,262,739. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,920,000 after purchasing an additional 88,328 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,169,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

