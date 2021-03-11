Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Rises By 460.0%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PROBF opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. Probe Metals has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

About Probe Metals

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 293 claims covering an area of 11,904 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as 2450260 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Probe Metals Inc in February 2015.

