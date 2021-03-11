Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Rises By 460.0%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PROBF opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. Probe Metals has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.53.
About Probe Metals
