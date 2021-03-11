Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €110.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.33 ($108.63).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €89.44 ($105.22) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €86.17 and a 200-day moving average of €88.50. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.