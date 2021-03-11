RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,165 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT stock opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.18. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

