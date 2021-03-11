RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

