Argus Lowers Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $100.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price objective reduced by Argus from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LDOS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.00.

LDOS stock opened at $94.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 141.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

