Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) to “Hold”

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

NYSE:SBOW opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $100.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.64.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 161.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,696,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

