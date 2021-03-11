Rowe Begins Coverage on Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Rowe started coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LU. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lufax from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.64.

Lufax stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05. Lufax has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $242,010,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $110,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $86,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $64,237,000.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

