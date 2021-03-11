Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Releases Earnings Results

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

