Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Digi International has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $571.30 million, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. Digi International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digi International by 39.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Digi International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Digi International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Digi International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

