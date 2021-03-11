Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $264.00 at Mizuho

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $229.00 to $264.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

CI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.44.

Shares of CI stock opened at $238.22 on Tuesday. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $242.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $11,830,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 23,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

