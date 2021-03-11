Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) to Hold

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of SURF opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.43. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surface Oncology news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $26,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,723,405 shares of company stock worth $31,048,035. 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85,190 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 294,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,916 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 986,495 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surface Oncology (SURF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.