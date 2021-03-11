Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Ormat Technologies has raised its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ormat Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

NYSE ORA opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

