Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Shine Justice’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.77.

In other Shine Justice news, insider Rodney Douglas bought 63,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,115.84 ($40,082.74).

Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages based plaintiff litigation legal services in Australia; and insurance recovery consulting services in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, catastrophic injuries, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

