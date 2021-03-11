Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $41.70.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.37% and a net margin of 26.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

