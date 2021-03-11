Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The company has a market cap of $48.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It develops Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

