CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

CAI International has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CAI International to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $763.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

