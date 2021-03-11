Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives $69.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.14.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NGVT opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

