Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $45.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GO opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $1,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $42,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at $661,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,327 shares of company stock worth $18,429,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

