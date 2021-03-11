Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post sales of $83.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $85.80 million. Luxfer reported sales of $103.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $348.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.40 million to $350.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $376.30 million, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 339,272 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Luxfer by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 155,553 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Luxfer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Luxfer by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Luxfer by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 56,915 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $590.30 million, a PE ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

