Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post sales of $83.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $85.80 million. Luxfer reported sales of $103.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $348.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.40 million to $350.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $376.30 million, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luxfer.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 339,272 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Luxfer by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 155,553 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Luxfer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Luxfer by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Luxfer by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 56,915 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $590.30 million, a PE ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
